Walmart removes Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout aisles - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Walmart removes Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout aisles

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility." The group says Cosmo "places women's value primarily on their ability to sexually satisfy a man and therefore plays into the same culture where men view and treat women as inanimate sex objects."

Walmart senior director of corporate affairs Meggan Kring says customers can find Cosmopolitan in the magazine section of its stores.

A Cosmopolitan spokesperson says with a focus on empowerment, the magazine is "proud of all that the brand has achieved for women around the world."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Prince family lawyers to view data for potential lawsuit

    Prince family lawyers to view data for potential lawsuit

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:40:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. A tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home ...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. A tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home ...
    Prosecutors in the county where Prince died have agreed to share investigative files with attorneys for Prince's family under strict guidelines.More >>
    Prosecutors in the county where Prince died have agreed to share investigative files with attorneys for Prince's family under strict guidelines.More >>

  • Film academy president keeps job following investigation

    Film academy president keeps job following investigation

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:50:20 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:01:40 GMT
    Film academy concludes misconduct investigation of president, determines no further action needed.More >>
    Film academy concludes misconduct investigation of president, determines no further action needed.More >>

  • Stars, activists set for WE Day youth empowerment event

    Stars, activists set for WE Day youth empowerment event

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:22:26 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:51:45 GMT
    (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Gomez, Lily Collins, Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Aniston will be among the stars at WE ...(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Gomez, Lily Collins, Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Aniston will be among the stars at WE ...
    Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Aniston will be among the stars at WE Day California, a youth empowerment event.More >>
    Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Aniston will be among the stars at WE Day California, a youth empowerment event.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly