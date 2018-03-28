Second man arrested in burglary at Patriots player's home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Second man arrested in burglary at Patriots player's home

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski answers questions during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl, in Minneapolis. Police have arrested a second suspect in connect...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a burglary at New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski's Massachusetts home while he was at the Super Bowl.

Authorities say 28-year-old Eric Tyrell, who was wanted on two counts of receiving stolen property, turned himself in Tuesday. He is currently being held by police on $10,000 cash bail pending arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

Gronkowski's home in Foxborough was burglarized in February while the team played the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota. Authorities have recovered an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and rare coins, so far.

Police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Almeida in connection with the burglary last week. He has been charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

Police are seeking a third suspect, 26-year-old Shayne Denn.

