FIRST ALERT: Warm weather, but the water's still cold

The warm weather will get many boaters to dust off their gear and head out on the water.

But that water is still COLD.

Current Conditions - River Level: 6.3 ft. Water Temp: 46°F. Air Temp: 42°F — How's The James RVA (@HowsTheJames) March 28, 2018

46° is no joke. You've got to be careful. Here's some great information from the National Weather Service in Wakefield, calling today and tomorrow "Paddle Risk days" to alert us that even though the air is warming, you could quickly get hypothermia if you fall out of your boat.

Have fun and stay safe!

