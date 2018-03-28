Ex-Cincy athlete says she was kicked off team due to photos - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-Cincy athlete says she was kicked off team due to photos

CINCINNATI (AP) - A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."

Nineteen-year-old Shalom Ifeanyi (ih-fee-YAH'-nee) filed the lawsuit in federal court last week, alleging racial and sex discrimination by the university and volleyball coach Molly Alvey.

Ifeanyi says she was removed from the team because she did not fit the description of a UC volleyball player. She alleges Alvey harassed her about the pictures posted to her social media accounts.

The teenager is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees. UC Athletics spokesman Ryan Koslen says the university has no comment on pending legal matters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

