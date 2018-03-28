Equifax hires financial executive Mark Begor as new CEO - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Equifax hires financial executive Mark Begor as new CEO

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Equifax said Wednesday that it was hiring longtime financial industry executive Mark Begor as its new CEO, as the credit reporting company continues to try to recover from fallout surrounding a massive data breach.

The 59-year-old Begor will take over from Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., who became interim CEO in September when Richard Smith stepped down from the post. Smith's departure followed those of two other high-ranking executives who left in the wake of the hack, which exploited a software flaw that Equifax didn't fix to expose Social Security numbers, birthdates and other personal data that provide the keys to identify theft.

Begor comes to Equifax from private equity firm Warburg Pincus, but spent 35 years at General Electric before joining that firm. Begor ran GE's retail credit card business from 2002 to 2011, which was eventually spun off into a separate company now known as Synchrony Financial. The company is one of the largest co-brand credit card issuers in the country, which is when a company pairs up with a bank to issue a credit card under its brand.

Equifax is still dealing with the aftereffects of the breach. A total of about 147.9 million Americans have been impacted by Equifax's data breach, which remains the largest exposure of personal information in history, and the company is under numerous state and federal investigations as well as dozens of class-action lawsuits.

"We didn't have the right defenses in place, but we are investing in the business to protect this from ever happening again," Begor said in an interview. "We are a public trust in many regards and we need to work to earn that trust back."

Begor said his was initially approached about interviewing for the job back in October and it took until March for the board to finalize their decision. His appointment at Equifax is effective on April 16, and he will also become a board member.

Equifax also announced Wednesday that do Rego Barros Jr. will retire from the Atlanta-based company early next year. He will assist Begor during the transition process.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Attorney for porn star seeks to depose Trump on payment

    Attorney for porn star seeks to depose Trump on payment

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:10:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:12:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...(AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>

  • Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed

    Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:22:53 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:01:42 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police are investigating an attack on actor Feldman. Officer Drake Madison says ...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police are investigating an attack on actor Feldman. Officer Drake Madison says ...
    Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman.More >>
    Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman.More >>

  • 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house

    'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:40:33 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:01:40 GMT
    Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a halfway house as she prepares for her release from custody.More >>
    Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a halfway house as she prepares for her release from custody.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly