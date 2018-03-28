Jersey man joins internet gambling, wins $194K on 1st spin

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who signed up for internet gambling has won nearly $194,000 on his very first spin of an online slots game.
Anibal Lopes, of Woodbridge, said he was bored after work Monday night, so he created an account on the playsugarhouse.com website on his smartphone.
Choosing a slots game called Divine Fortune, the 33-year-old won its Mega Jackpot on his very first spin.
"I thought, 'This is not happening,' " he said. "I couldn't believe I won that much money. I told my wife: 'I don't feel well. My legs are shaking.' She said, 'We need to get you to the emergency room.' I told her, 'No, I'm not sick; I just won close to $194,000!'"
The progressive jackpot had been building since it was last hit in September.
The website, run by Rush Street Interactive, is affiliated with Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino.
Lopes said he played other gambling sites in New Jersey sporadically since online wagering became legal in 2013, but stopped for a number of years.
The construction company superintendent plans to use the money to pay bills, repair his house, and set up a savings account for his 6-year-old son.
He usually visits Atlantic City about six times a year, but now says he prefers the convenience of gambling from his phone without having to make the four-hour round trip from his home.
Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
