3 arrested, 1 sought in overnight theft from vehicles

Chesterfield police caught three people suspected of stealing from unlocked cars. (Source: @LEdpierpont/Twitter)

Chesterfield police have made three arrests related to thefts from vehicles, and are looking for a fourth suspect.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police say four people stole from unlocked cars in the Watchrun subdivision off Hopkins Road.

Two suspects were arrested shortly after the thefts, and a third arrest was made a couple of hours later.

