Pothole problems? Here's how you can report them

Potholes are a never-ending problem all across the greater Richmond area.

As soon as one can be fixed, another forms, and officials struggle to keep up with the mounting demand.

Weather plays a big factor in helping potholes form. Spring is an especially problematic time for potholes because of moisture from snow and ice, plus freezing temperatures at night and warmer temperatures during the day put additional stress on the asphalt.

But there’s a way you can help.

If you know of a pothole that needs repair, let somebody know about it. Below is a list of contact information where pothole problems can be reported.

VDOT

Phone: 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623)

Online: https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/

Henrico County

Phone: (804) 727-8300

Online: https://henrico.us/services/report-a-pothole/

Richmond

Phone: dial 311

Online: http://eservices.ci.richmond.va.us/applications/RichmondGovContactUs/ContactUs.aspx?ID=237

Petersburg

Phone: (804) 733-2415

Online: http://petersburgva.gov/729/Request-Tracker

