Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Members of the grounds crew pour dirt near third base after a water pipe broke during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Los An... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Members of the grounds crew pour dirt near third base after a water pipe broke during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Los An...

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The final game of spring training between the Angels and Dodgers was cut short Tuesday night because of a foul-smelling leak that spilled sewage onto the field at Dodger Stadium.

The game was called after a 32-minute delay in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 victory over their Los Angeles rivals. The leak, caused by a water main break, left a brown mess pooling near the Dodgers' dugout in foul territory as the grounds crew worked to clean up.

After about 10 minutes of waiting on the field, both teams returned to their respective dugouts. Umpire crew chief Gerry Davis announced the delay as officials tried to determine if it was a stadium or city issue.

Both teams open the regular season Thursday, with the Dodgers hosting the rival San Francisco Giants and the Angels playing in Oakland.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Traffic stops for funeral of firefighter killed on movie set

    Traffic stops for funeral of firefighter killed on movie set

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:54 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:36:50 GMT
    (New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...(New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>

  • Does Omarosa now bow down to Trump after criticizing him?

    Does Omarosa now bow down to Trump after criticizing him?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:10:43 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:33:40 GMT
    Former White House adviser and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman once said "every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump." But will she now have to bow down after...More >>
    Former White House adviser and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman once said "every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump." But will she now have to bow down after criticizing him?.More >>

  • Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce

    Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:20:26 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:31:42 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). in this combination photo, Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York on Oct. 15, 2016, left, and "Girls Trip" actress Tiffany Haddish attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at T...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). in this combination photo, Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York on Oct. 15, 2016, left, and "Girls Trip" actress Tiffany Haddish attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at T...
    Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody bit Beyonce, but who?.More >>
    Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody bit Beyonce, but who?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly