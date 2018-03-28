Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Members of the grounds crew pour dirt near third base after a water pipe broke during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Los An...

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The final game of spring training between the Angels and Dodgers was cut short Tuesday night because of a foul-smelling leak that spilled sewage onto the field at Dodger Stadium.

The game was called after a 32-minute delay in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 victory over their Los Angeles rivals. The leak, caused by a water main break, left a brown mess pooling near the Dodgers' dugout in foul territory as the grounds crew worked to clean up.

After about 10 minutes of waiting on the field, both teams returned to their respective dugouts. Umpire crew chief Gerry Davis announced the delay as officials tried to determine if it was a stadium or city issue.

Both teams open the regular season Thursday, with the Dodgers hosting the rival San Francisco Giants and the Angels playing in Oakland.

