Va. AG pledges to get answers following Facebook privacy issues

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is pledging to get answers about the safety of your personal information on Facebook, following the announcement that a company illegally gathered data from tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.More >>
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is pledging to get answers about the safety of your personal information on Facebook, following the announcement that a company illegally gathered data from tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.More >>
A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.More >>
A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.More >>
Caroline County's sheriff and parents will have to wait a couple more weeks before finding out if the county will pay for four additional school resource officers.More >>
Caroline County's sheriff and parents will have to wait a couple more weeks before finding out if the county will pay for four additional school resource officers.More >>
It happened at the Car Stop in the 7400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.More >>
It happened at the Car Stop in the 7400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.More >>
The victim says the men approached her as she exited the vehicle at the intersection of Granby Street and Stuart Avenue and pulled out a gun.More >>
The victim says the men approached her as she exited the vehicle at the intersection of Granby Street and Stuart Avenue and pulled out a gun.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >>
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>