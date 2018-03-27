Police arrest suspect after robbery at Car Stop - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police arrest suspect after robbery at Car Stop

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Source: Chesterfield Police Source: Chesterfield Police
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Police arrested a suspect after a robbery on Tuesday.

It happened at the Car Stop in the 7400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police say the suspect was arrested a short distance from the scene.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

