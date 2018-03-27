Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney abortion - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney abortion

The president and CEO for the branch of Planned Parenthood says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter. (Source: Pixabay) The president and CEO for the branch of Planned Parenthood says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter. (Source: Pixabay)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who's had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down.

An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a "critical role" in educating the public and sparking "meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion."

Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

The since-removed tweet read: "We need a Disney princess who's had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who's pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who's actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who's tran."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:30:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:29:04 GMT

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>

    Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.

    More >>

  • Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney abortion

    Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney abortion

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:20:19 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:26:18 GMT

    The president and CEO for the branch of Planned Parenthood says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

    More >>

    The president and CEO for the branch of Planned Parenthood says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

    More >>

  • Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:18:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:02:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly