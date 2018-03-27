2 armed men carjack victim in Fan District

Richmond Police are searching for two men after an armed carjacking in the Fan on Monday.

It happened around 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of Granby Street and Stuart Avenue. The victim says the men approached her as she exited the vehicle and pulled out a gun. They got into the car and drove south on Granby Street.

Police released the following description for the suspects: "two black males approximately 5’10-6’0 in height, in their mid-20’s with a thin build."

No one was injured, and the vehicle has not been recovered at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

