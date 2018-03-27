Acts of Kindness: Honoree devotes decades to animal advocacy

Today's Acts of Kindness honoree has devoted decades to animal advocacy, promoting their humane treatment, responsible pet care and especially finding good homes for felines that have been neglected or abused.

For nearly 25 years, Marsha White has run the non-profit St. Francis Animal Humane Society - a unique, all-volunteer group that fosters kitties until they can find them forever homes.

