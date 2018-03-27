Aldridge leaves Spurs' game at Wizards with knee injury - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Aldridge leaves Spurs' game at Wizards with knee injury

WASHINGTON (AP) - Center LaMarcus Aldridge left the San Antonio Spurs' game at the Wizards with a knee injury and will not return.

The team announced the bruised left knee in the third quarter after Aldridge limped off the floor late in the second Tuesday night. Aldridge did not return to the bench after halftime.

Aldridge was the game's leading scorer with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting in more than 17 minutes on the floor before going off.

With Kawhi Leonard limited to just nine games because of a nagging quadriceps injury, Aldridge has kept the Spurs afloat by averaging 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Coach Gregg Popovich said before the game that Aldridge's success has been one of the most enjoyable parts of this season for him.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce

    Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:20:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:51:36 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). in this combination photo, Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York on Oct. 15, 2016, left, and "Girls Trip" actress Tiffany Haddish attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at T...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). in this combination photo, Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York on Oct. 15, 2016, left, and "Girls Trip" actress Tiffany Haddish attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at T...
    Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody bit Beyonce, but who?.More >>
    Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody bit Beyonce, but who?.More >>

  • Venezuela's famous youth orchestra faces tough times

    Venezuela's famous youth orchestra faces tough times

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:20:46 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:51:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fernando Llano). Eduardo Mendez, newly named executive director of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela better known as "El Sistema", or The System, speaks during an interview at an auditorium in Caracas, Venezu...(AP Photo/Fernando Llano). Eduardo Mendez, newly named executive director of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela better known as "El Sistema", or The System, speaks during an interview at an auditorium in Caracas, Venezu...
    Venezuela's famed youth orchestra network is facing one of the toughest periods in its history, following the death of its charismatic founder, Jose Antonio Abreu.More >>
    Venezuela's famed youth orchestra network is facing one of the toughest periods in its history, following the death of its charismatic founder, Jose Antonio Abreu.More >>

  • Conductor Andris Nelsons, soprano Kristine Opolais divorce

    Conductor Andris Nelsons, soprano Kristine Opolais divorce

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:30:17 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:51:00 GMT
    Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons and soprano Kristine Opolais say they have divorced.More >>
    Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons and soprano Kristine Opolais say they have divorced.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly