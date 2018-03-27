Aldridge leaves Spurs' game at Wizards with knee injury

WASHINGTON (AP) - Center LaMarcus Aldridge left the San Antonio Spurs' game at the Wizards with a knee injury and will not return.
The team announced the bruised left knee in the third quarter after Aldridge limped off the floor late in the second Tuesday night. Aldridge did not return to the bench after halftime.
Aldridge was the game's leading scorer with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting in more than 17 minutes on the floor before going off.
With Kawhi Leonard limited to just nine games because of a nagging quadriceps injury, Aldridge has kept the Spurs afloat by averaging 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Coach Gregg Popovich said before the game that Aldridge's success has been one of the most enjoyable parts of this season for him.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotMore >>
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>