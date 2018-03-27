Aldridge leaves Spurs' game at Wizards with knee injury

WASHINGTON (AP) - Center LaMarcus Aldridge left the San Antonio Spurs' game at the Wizards with a knee injury and will not return.

The team announced the bruised left knee in the third quarter after Aldridge limped off the floor late in the second Tuesday night. Aldridge did not return to the bench after halftime.

Aldridge was the game's leading scorer with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting in more than 17 minutes on the floor before going off.

With Kawhi Leonard limited to just nine games because of a nagging quadriceps injury, Aldridge has kept the Spurs afloat by averaging 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Coach Gregg Popovich said before the game that Aldridge's success has been one of the most enjoyable parts of this season for him.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.