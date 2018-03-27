Reports: Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before Congress - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Reports: Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before Congress

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Published reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify b... (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Published reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify b...

NEW YORK (AP) - Published reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress about how his company collects and uses people's data.

Citing unnamed sources, CNN said in a report Tuesday that Zuckerberg has "come to terms" with the fact that he'll have to testify in a matter of weeks. A Facebook representative said the company has received invitations to appear before congress and is talking to legislators but would not confirm Zuckerberg's attendance.

Zuckerberg said last week in a CNN interview that he'd be "happy to" testify if he is the right person to do it. The company is facing unprecedented scrutiny following reports that a data mining firm used ill-gotten data from tens of millions of its users to try to influence elections.

A spokeswoman for the House Energy and Commerce Committee said Tuesday that reports of Zuckerberg's confirmed attendance are "incorrect." But she added that the committee is "continuing to work with Facebook to determine a day and time for Mr. Zuckerberg to testify."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Traffic stops for funeral of firefighter killed on movie set

    Traffic stops for funeral of firefighter killed on movie set

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:54 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:52:58 GMT
    (New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...(New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>

  • Ex-Weinstein assistant says she tried to stop him in 1998

    Ex-Weinstein assistant says she tried to stop him in 1998

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:30:05 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:50:59 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein's former assistant says she tried to prevent him abusing women two decades ago, making him sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy and mend his ways.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's former assistant says she tried to prevent him abusing women two decades ago, making him sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy and mend his ways.More >>

  • Venezuela's famous youth orchestra faces tough times

    Venezuela's famous youth orchestra faces tough times

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:20:46 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:50:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fernando Llano). Eduardo Mendez, newly named executive director of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela better known as "El Sistema", or The System, speaks during an interview at an auditorium in Caracas, Venezu...(AP Photo/Fernando Llano). Eduardo Mendez, newly named executive director of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela better known as "El Sistema", or The System, speaks during an interview at an auditorium in Caracas, Venezu...
    Venezuela's famed youth orchestra network is facing one of the toughest periods in its history, following the death of its charismatic founder, Jose Antonio Abreu.More >>
    Venezuela's famed youth orchestra network is facing one of the toughest periods in its history, following the death of its charismatic founder, Jose Antonio Abreu.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly