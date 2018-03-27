Virginia Tech apologizes for video by lacrosse team

Virginia Tech is apologizing for a video posted by members of the women's lacrosse team that showed players using derogatory language.

The Roanoke Times reports that members of Coach John Sung's squad were in a 13-second video singing to Lil Dicky’s song “Freaky Friday” - which includes lyrics with the repeated use of the n-word.

WARNING: Video contains language that may be offensive to some viewers

Sung issued an apology after the video was released, calling it "a teachable moment" in a phone interview with the Roanoke Times.

"There was no malice involved,” Sung said in the interview. “They just thought that they were singing along to a song...They’re good kids that made a bad decision.”

No word on any disciplinary action the players might face, if any, at this time.

