'Rough' flu season winding down, but it's not completely over

There has been a slight uptick in flu cases in recent weekend. (Source: file photo)

It's been the worst flu season in nearly a decade, as Virginia rolls into its fourth month of widespread flu activity.

For the past five years, the state has seen about three months of flu activity, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Although this year’s epidemic is winding down, experts say it's not completely over.

"This was a rough flu season. This was one of the most severe I've seen in my career as a physician," said Dr. Elizabeth Jenkins, who has worked with Patient First for 15 years.

CDC: Second wave of flu happening now

It's been the most intense flu season since 2009's swine flu, overwhelming emergency rooms across the country.

Even though the season peaked in January and February, Patient First has seen a slight uptick in flu cases in recent weeks, despite overall numbers tapering off across the state.

"We've seen a few more cases of Influenza A recently, over the last few days. So, I don't think we're out of the woods, yet," said Jenkins.

Influenza A or H3N2 is typically the more severe type of flu virus, leading to complications, and even death, for those who are most susceptible - children, seniors, people with preexisting medical conditions.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently reported an upswing in B-viruses. Last week, more than half of all flu cases confirmed were caused by the B-strain.

Two children in Virginia died from flu related complications this year. Emergency room visits for flu-like symptoms are now down by half across the state, compared to mid-February.

"We have a little sigh of relief that the volumes are down," she said. "Your odds of getting it are a whole lot less than they were say a month ago, but I think people still need to be cautious."

Scientists are working to make the flu vaccine more effective, attempting to create a universal vaccine.

This is because the strain of the flu virus that becomes widespread each year, also changes every year.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12