Reports: Louisville hires Xavier's Mack as Cardinals' coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - According to multiple reports Louisville has hired Xavier's Chris Mack as its new men's basketball coach, hoping he can guide the program back to national contention after a turbulent season in which the Cardinals missed the NCAA Tournament.

Mack led the Musketeers to a 29-6 record and the school's first-ever No. 1 tournament seeding this season but was upset in the second round by Florida State. He was 215-97 in nine seasons at his alma mater with eight NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to last year's Elite Eight.

Mack, 48, said in a tweet Tuesday that "this situation offered a new and unique challenge that I could not turn down ." He did not mention Louisville

Louisville's Athletic Association has called a Wednesday meeting about a personnel matter but did not specify whether it was about coaching vacancy.

The Cleveland native takes over for David Padgett, who went 22-14 last season as Louisville's interim coach after the school fired Rick Pitino in the wake of a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

