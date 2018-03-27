Man found guilty for 12 robberies in VA, NC

A Virginia Beach man faces up to 40 years in prison for a series of bank robberies in Virginia and North Carolina in 2016 and 2017.

Court documents show 50-year-old Russell Carter pleaded guilty to robberies in Richmond, Williamsburg, and Fredericksburg, as well as Charlottesville and Durham in North Carolina.

Carter would approach a teller with a note demanding money and claiming he had a gun.

He will be sentenced on June 19.

