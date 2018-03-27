Appeals court finds Google infringed on Oracle's Java - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appeals court finds Google infringed on Oracle's Java

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a decision in a long-running legal battle over whether Google infringed on Oracle's Java programming language to build its hugely popular mobile operating system, Android.

The court said Google's use of Java was "not fair" and sent the case back to trial to determine damages.

Oracle had originally sought $9 billion. The court said Android helped Google earn $42 billion in advertising revenue since the first Android phone went on sale in 2008.

Oracle hailed Tuesday's ruling, saying the opinion by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal District upholds fundamental principles of copyright law.

A Google spokesman said the ruling was disappointing and that it would make apps and online services more expensive. The company is considering its options.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:44 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:43:50 GMT
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>

  • Venezuela's famous youth orchestra faces tough times

    Venezuela's famous youth orchestra faces tough times

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:20:46 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:42:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fernando Llano). Eduardo Mendez, newly named executive director of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela better known as "El Sistema", or The System, speaks during an interview at an auditorium in Caracas, Venezu...(AP Photo/Fernando Llano). Eduardo Mendez, newly named executive director of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela better known as "El Sistema", or The System, speaks during an interview at an auditorium in Caracas, Venezu...
    Venezuela's famed youth orchestra network is facing one of the toughest periods in its history, following the death of its charismatic founder, Jose Antonio Abreu.More >>
    Venezuela's famed youth orchestra network is facing one of the toughest periods in its history, following the death of its charismatic founder, Jose Antonio Abreu.More >>

  • Conductor Andris Nelsons, soprano Kristine Opolais divorce

    Conductor Andris Nelsons, soprano Kristine Opolais divorce

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:30:17 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:42:19 GMT
    Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons and soprano Kristine Opolais say they have divorced.More >>
    Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons and soprano Kristine Opolais say they have divorced.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly