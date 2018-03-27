Community meetings scheduled for Chesterfield 'mega site'

Chesterfield County has scheduled four meetings in April and May for a controversial rezoning on a planned "mega site."

Last fall, residents in south Chesterfield said the site could have several negative impacts on the community, and they planned to keep researching and speaking with county leaders.

The meetings, which are open to the public, will be held:

Tuesday, April 10, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at Carver Middle School Auditorium, 3800 Cougar Trail, Chester

Wednesday, April 11, 10 a.m.-noon at Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5100 W. Hundred Road, Chester

Monday, April 16, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at Carver Middle School Auditorium, 3800 Cougar Trail, Chester

Monday, May 7, 6:30-10 p.m. at Carver Middle School Auditorium, 3800 Cougar Trail, Chester

