Community meetings scheduled for Chesterfield 'mega site'

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.More >>
Richmond police and Crime Stoppers are looking for thieves in connection with stealing copper and air conditioning units.More >>
High school students and their teachers marched 13 miles to the Oklahoma state capitol Monday to demand higher funding for education.More >>
Chesterfield County has scheduled four meetings in April and May for a controversial rezoning on a planned "mega site."More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. "I find so much emptiness in my heart, I don't think I will ever be able to fill it," Razman Gelca said, "you ask why we went this way, its the least i can do for her."More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
This month, the major credit card companies are all phasing out the practice of requiring signatures to confirm purchases.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
That's a wrap! The iconic Magnum P.I. residence known as the 'Robin's Nest' was demolished over the weekend.More >>
