Community meetings scheduled for Chesterfield 'mega site' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Community meetings scheduled for Chesterfield 'mega site'

Source: Matoaca Megasite Source: Matoaca Megasite
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield County has scheduled four meetings in April and May for a controversial rezoning on a planned "mega site."

Last fall, residents in south Chesterfield said the site could have several negative impacts on the community, and they planned to keep researching and speaking with county leaders.

The meetings, which are open to the public, will be held: 

  • Tuesday, April 10, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at Carver Middle School Auditorium, 3800 Cougar Trail, Chester
  • Wednesday, April 11, 10 a.m.-noon at Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5100 W. Hundred Road, Chester
  • Monday, April 16, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at Carver Middle School Auditorium, 3800 Cougar Trail, Chester
  • Monday, May 7, 6:30-10 p.m. at Carver Middle School Auditorium, 3800 Cougar Trail, Chester

Click here for more information about the site on Chesterfield County's website. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Apple co-founder closing Facebook account in privacy crisis

    Apple co-founder closing Facebook account in privacy crisis

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-04-09 10:38:54 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:41:28 GMT
    In this July 3, 2017, file photo, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gestures as he attends a conference titled 'The Innovation Summit' in Milan, Italy. Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)In this July 3, 2017, file photo, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gestures as he attends a conference titled 'The Innovation Summit' in Milan, Italy. Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

    Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.

    More >>

    Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.

    More >>

  • Police search for thieves stealing copper, AC units

    Police search for thieves stealing copper, AC units

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:30:12 GMT
    Fifteen of the thefts have happened in the Swansboro, Broad Rock, and Reedy Creek neighborhoods. (Source: RNN)Fifteen of the thefts have happened in the Swansboro, Broad Rock, and Reedy Creek neighborhoods. (Source: RNN)
    Fifteen of the thefts have happened in the Swansboro, Broad Rock, and Reedy Creek neighborhoods. (Source: RNN)Fifteen of the thefts have happened in the Swansboro, Broad Rock, and Reedy Creek neighborhoods. (Source: RNN)

    Richmond police and Crime Stoppers are looking for thieves in connection with stealing copper and air conditioning units. 

    More >>

    Richmond police and Crime Stoppers are looking for thieves in connection with stealing copper and air conditioning units. 

    More >>

  • Students march with teachers to OK capitol

    Students march with teachers to OK capitol

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:16:33 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:24:28 GMT
    High school students and their teachers marched 13 miles to the Oklahoma state capitol Monday to demand higher funding for education. (Source: Southern Hills Elementary School/Twitter/CNN)High school students and their teachers marched 13 miles to the Oklahoma state capitol Monday to demand higher funding for education. (Source: Southern Hills Elementary School/Twitter/CNN)

    High school students and their teachers marched 13 miles to the Oklahoma state capitol Monday to demand higher funding for education.

    More >>

    High school students and their teachers marched 13 miles to the Oklahoma state capitol Monday to demand higher funding for education.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly