Ketel Marte and Diamondbacks finalize $24M, 5-year deal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ketel Marte and Diamondbacks finalize $24M, 5-year deal

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte follows through on a triple against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte follows through on a triple against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball...
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, right, gestures toward second after scoring on a double by Adam Rosales as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Luis Avilan walks ba... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, right, gestures toward second after scoring on a double by Adam Rosales as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Luis Avilan walks ba...

By JOSE M. ROMERO
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Infielder Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized a $24 million, five-year contract, a deal that contains a pair of club options that could make the agreement worth $46 million over seven seasons.

The 24-year-old was on track to become eligible for salary arbitration next winter and for free agency after the 2022 season.

A switch-hitter who plays both middle infield positions, Marte was obtained from Seattle after the 2016 season and filled in when shortstops Nick Ahmed and Chris Owings were hurt last year. He batted .260 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 73 games, then went 7 for 17 at the plate in four postseason games, including triples from each side of the plate in the NL wild-card win over Colorado.

"We saw in Ketel a very dynamic player, someone that could man the middle of the infield, his speed, his ability to just be a very good baseball player all the way around," general manager Mike Hazen said Tuesday.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Marte will be in the lineup for Thursday's opener against Colorado.

"We really believe in this player," Hazen said. "We trust Ketel, his skillset, his ability on the field. The things that we value, he does a lot of those things."

Marte had agreed last month to a one-year contract calling for $578,200 in the major leagues and $207,985 in the minors.

Notes: RHP Brad Boxberger will open as closer, earning the job over Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano. A 2015 AL All-Star with Tampa Bay, Boxberger led the AL with 41 saves that season but hasn't had one since. He was limited by injuries to 57 appearances during the past two seasons.

Boxberger had a 1.50 ERA during six innings in spring training. "Archie will continue to be in the role that he was last year. He excelled in that role," Lovullo said. "Hirano will find himself in the thickness of the back of our bullpen.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Funeral honors firefighter killed in movie set blaze

    Funeral honors firefighter killed in movie set blaze

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:54 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:55:00 GMT
    (New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...(New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>

  • 'Roseanne' reboot picks up where show left off, adds Trump

    'Roseanne' reboot picks up where show left off, adds Trump

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:40:17 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:51:52 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File). FILE - In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne," premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jac...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File). FILE - In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne," premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jac...
    When the reboot of "Roseanne" premieres on ABC on Tuesday, it picks up where the show left off in 1997 _ with one notable difference.More >>
    When the reboot of "Roseanne" premieres on ABC on Tuesday, it picks up where the show left off in 1997 _ with one notable difference.More >>

  • World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:44 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:43:50 GMT
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly