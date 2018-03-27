NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

NEW YORK (AP) - A change to the NHL's protocol for goaltender interference reviews is happening quicker than expected.

Beginning with games on Wednesday, all coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the league's situation room in Toronto instead of on-ice officials getting the final say. The NHL board of governors approved the change Tuesday that was recommended by general managers and approved by the competition committee.

The original intent was to change the policy beginning for the playoffs. Instead, the final two-plus weeks of the regular season will include reviews being decided by a group that includes a former official.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the intent was to maintain consistency across the board on goalie interference. GMs, coaches, goalies and skaters had all voiced some displeasure about the system and the wide range of calls made on the ice and by referees after taking a look at the replay.

