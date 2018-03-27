Watchdog: FBI could have tried harder to hack iPhone - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Watchdog: FBI could have tried harder to hack iPhone

By SADIE GURMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department's watchdog says FBI officials did not try as hard as possible to unlock an iPhone as part of a terrorism investigation, even as then-Director James Comey told Congress the bureau had expended its options and needed Apple's help.

The department's inspector general said in a Tuesday report it found no evidence the FBI was able to access the data on the phone belonging to one of the gunmen in a 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

But the report says communication failures among FBI officials delayed the search for a solution. The Justice Department at the same time was fighting Apple in court to try to force it to hack the phone. The FBI later paid a third party to open the device.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

