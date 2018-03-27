Man enters guilty pleas in double homicide at Chesterfield party

A Richmond man will spend 23 years in prison in the death of a 20-year-old Chester man in May 2016.More >>
A Richmond man will spend 23 years in prison in the death of a 20-year-old Chester man in May 2016.More >>
A Chesterfield County man entered guilty pleas Monday to charges connected to a double homicide over Labor Day weekend in 2016.More >>
A Chesterfield County man entered guilty pleas Monday to charges connected to a double homicide over Labor Day weekend in 2016.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Henrico Federal Credit Union is swapping some $20s for $50s at four ATMs on Wednesday, March 28.More >>
Henrico Federal Credit Union is swapping some $20s for $50s at four ATMs on Wednesday, March 28.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Montgomery's north side, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Montgomery's north side, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.More >>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>