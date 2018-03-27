Man enters guilty pleas in double homicide at Chesterfield party

A Chesterfield County man entered guilty pleas Monday to charges connected to a double homicide over Labor Day weekend in 2016.

Kendric R. Hill was scheduled to go on trial this week in the shooting that killed 22-year-old Duval Turner Jr., of Richmond,and 24-year-old Marc Starkes, of Amelia, during a party on Sept. 4 in the 15000 block of Chesdin Green Way.

The party was at a house under construction in the neighborhood. Those who attended what police are calling a "modern day rave" saw an invitation that circulated on social media.

Hill reached a deal to plead guilty to second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and felony use of a firearm.

He'll spend 16 years in prison.

Another defendant in the case, Devin D. Taylor, pleaded guilty in the shooting in January. He'll be sentenced in April.

