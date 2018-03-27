'March Ratness' returning to Science Museum

March Ratness is in its 10th year. (Source: Science Museum of Virginia)

For the 10th year, the Science Museum of Virginia is hosting the March Ratness Final Fur Tournament on March 30.

The event "has the potential for exciting shots, stunning upsets and unlikely champions," the Science Museum says.

For more information, visit 12AboutTown.com.

