RACC holding 'choose your adoption fee' event for Easter

This is Trail Mix. His photo went viral when RACC posted asking to help him find a home. (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook)

Richmond Animal Care and Control will be holding an adoption fee special event Saturday.

Since Sunday is Easter, RACC will have an Easter basket with eggs visitors can choose from that will reveal the adoption fee for an animal they choose.

The fees range from $50 down to having the fee completely waived.

RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue and is open Saturday noon to 5 p.m.\

