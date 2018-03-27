AP source: Pitt hires Capel to rebuild basketball program - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP source: Pitt hires Capel to rebuild basketball program

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh is turning to Jeff Capel to turn around its struggling basketball program.

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that Capel will take over Kevin Stallings, who was fired earlier this month. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not formally announced.

Capel spent the last seven seasons as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Capel previously served as head coach at Virginia Commonwealth and Oklahoma, taking both schools to the NCAA Tournament during his tenure. The 43-year-old Capel has a 162-110 career record.

The Panthers are in full rebuilding mode after going 8-24 this season, including a 0-18 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Athletic director Heather Lyke fired Stallings on March 8 after two seasons.

Capel will take over a young roster that included seven freshmen averaging at least 17 minutes.

___

More AP college basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:44 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:53:49 GMT
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>

  • Funeral honors firefighter killed in movie set blaze

    Funeral honors firefighter killed in movie set blaze

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:54 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:50:17 GMT
    (New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...(New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>

  • Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:49:48 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:44:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.More >>
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly