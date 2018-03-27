Richmond middle schooler wins Lottery's art contest

The drawing Cleo Scott submitted for the Thank a Teacher contest. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

Cleo Scott was one of three students across the state to win the contest. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

A Richmond middle school students was one of three winners of the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

Cleo Scott, a seventh-grader at Albert Hill Middle School, won a $150 gift card for her drawing. The school’s art department also received $1,000.

Scott said her teachers were the inspiration for her piece.

“I think you can be whoever you want to be, and this is kind of part of what symbolizes that,” Scott said. “The teachers kind of influence the students to do these kinds of things.”

Scott hopes the money will help her art department get supplies for watercolor and clay projects.

"Budges are very tight everywhere – not just RPS,” art teacher Sharon Russell said. “To get $1,000, it goes a long way.”

Scott’s entry in the contest was one of nearly 1,000 received, and will appear on thank you notes given to teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

