Cavs still without Lue, Korver for game in Miami - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cavs still without Lue, Korver for game in Miami

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver warms up before Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers, in Oakland, Calif. Kyle Korver ... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver warms up before Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers, in Oakland, Calif. Kyle Korver ...

MIAMI (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without coach Tyronn Lue and guard Kyle Korver for Tuesday's game in Miami, and it remains unclear when either will return.

Lue announced on March 19 that he was taking a leave to deal with health-related matters. Korver has been excused by the team following the death of his brother, whose funeral was in the family's native Iowa on Monday.

The Cavs visit Charlotte on Wednesday.

Tuesday's game will be the sixth that Lue misses in full this season, including one from December. The Cavs enter Tuesday 5-0 in the games that Lue has missed, not including a 1-1 mark in a pair of contests where he missed the second halves because of illness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:44 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:53:49 GMT
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>

  • Funeral honors firefighter killed in movie set blaze

    Funeral honors firefighter killed in movie set blaze

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:54 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:50:17 GMT
    (New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...(New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>

  • Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:49:48 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:44:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.More >>
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly