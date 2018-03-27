Chesterfield Schools finalize make-up time

Students have missed nearly 50 hours of instructional time due to closings and delays. (Source: Chesterfield Schools)

Students in Chesterfield County Public Schools will add 10 minutes to the school day after spring break through the end of the school year to make up for time missed due to snow.

On Monday night, the school system also announced that June 15 will revert back to a three-hour early dismissal.

That time was originally going to be used as make-up time, but "our teacher advisory committee has asked that we find a way to restore the June 15 half-day," the school system said.

The school system says about 48 hours of instructional time has been missed this school year due to closings and delays.

The additional 10 minutes will be added to the end of the school day beginning on Monday, April 9.

