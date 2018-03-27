Family of 4 displaced by apartment fire

The fire was contained, and no injuries were reported. (Source: Henrico County Division of Fire)

A family of four has been displaced by an apartment fire in Henrico County.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Hope Road shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A kitchen fire was contained to a second-floor apartment, and no injuries were reported.

