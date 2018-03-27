Latest: Michigan State dean accused of storing nude photos - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Latest: Michigan State dean accused of storing nude photos

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h... (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

A Michigan State University official who oversaw a clinic where former sports doctor Larry Nassar worked is facing criminal charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student and storing nude photos of female students on his work computer.

William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until late last year, was charged Tuesday with a felony, a high court misdemeanor and two misdemeanors. He is due to be arraigned in the afternoon.

The complaint charges Strampel with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, neglect of duty and misconduct of a public official.

The 70-year-old Strampel told police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to "anything close to a sensitive area."

Nassar will spend his life in prison for molesting patients under the guise of treatment.

___

9 a.m.

A Michigan State University official is facing four charges in an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of molesting women and girls in his care.

William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until late last year, was charged Tuesday with a felony, a high court misdemeanor and two misdemeanors. After a judge authorized the charges, a state police detective declined to tell reporters what charges Strampel is facing, saying a news conference is scheduled for later.

Strampel is due to be arraigned in the afternoon.

The 70-year-old Strampel told police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to "anything close to a sensitive area."

Nassar will spend his life in prison for molesting patients under the guise of treatment.

___

1:50 a.m.

A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sport doctor, who sexually assaulted patients under the guise of treatment.

William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until December, will be arraigned Tuesday after his arrest Monday.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that Strampel was in custody. He declined to say what charges Strampel is facing because the probe is being led by the Michigan attorney general's office.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.

Strampel told police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to "anything close to a sensitive area."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Funeral underway for firefighter killed in movie set blaze

    Funeral underway for firefighter killed in movie set blaze

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:54 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:56:27 GMT
    (New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...(New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>

  • Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:49:48 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:55:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.More >>
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.More >>

  • Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:20:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:55:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.

    The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

    More >>

    The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly