Cavaliers' Kyle Korver attends funeral for younger brother - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cavaliers' Kyle Korver attends funeral for younger brother

PELLA, Iowa (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver joined his two remaining brothers in comforting their parents during a funeral for their youngest brother.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kirk Korver died March 20 of a sudden illness.

The Des Moines Register reports that Kyle Korver stood Monday at a church in Pella, Iowa, with his brothers Klayton and Kaleb and told their parents that life without Kirk will be different but "You will always have four sons."

All four played basketball at the collegiate level or above: Kyle and Kaleb at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, Klayton at Drake in Des Moines, Iowa, and Kirk at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

It's unclear whether Kyle Korver will rejoin the team for a game Tuesday night against the Heat in Miami. Cavaliers' officials didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

