Police responding to 'barricade situation' in Chester

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Police tweeted for people to avoid the area.
CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

Police are working a barricade situation in Chesterfield County.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Ludgate Road for a domestic situation involving a weapon.

A female victim was able to get out of the house unharmed, and a male suspect is still inside threatening harm to himself.

