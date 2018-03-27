Police responding to 'barricade situation' in Chester

The incident is on Ludgate Road in Chester, and Chesterfield police are asking people to avoid the area.More >>
The incident is on Ludgate Road in Chester, and Chesterfield police are asking people to avoid the area.More >>
A daycare operator in Chesterfield is facing involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect charges connected to a 3-month-old's death in August.More >>
A daycare operator in Chesterfield is facing involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect charges connected to a 3-month-old's death in August.More >>
No injuries have been reported, but some headstones at Sunset Memorial Park were damaged.More >>
No injuries have been reported, but some headstones at Sunset Memorial Park were damaged.More >>
Pepsi-Co confirms it just closed on some 170 acres of land east of I-95 on Willis Road.More >>
Pepsi-Co confirms it just closed on some 170 acres of land east of I-95 on Willis Road.More >>
Virginia State Police say two people killed in a crash in Isle of Wight are from Chesterfield.More >>
Virginia State Police say two people killed in a crash in Isle of Wight are from Chesterfield.More >>