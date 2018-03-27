Police responding to 'barricade situation' in Chester

Police tweeted for people to avoid the area. (Source: Alex Whittler/NBC12)

Police are working a barricade situation in Chesterfield County.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Ludgate Road for a domestic situation involving a weapon.

A female victim was able to get out of the house unharmed, and a male suspect is still inside threatening harm to himself.

Police currently dealing with a Barricade situation in the Ludgate Rd area of Chester, Please avoid if possible — Lieutenant Cimbal (@LtCimbal046) March 27, 2018

