Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Chester

Police urged for people to avoid the area. (Source: Alex Whittler/NBC12)

A barricade situation in Chester has ended and a man is in police custody.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Ludgate Road on Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. for a domestic situation involving a weapon.

A female victim was able to get out of the house unharmed, and a male suspect threatened to harm himself before surrendering.

Police took him into custody on warrants for an underlying domestic situation, assault and brandishing a firearm.

Police say the suspect, who has not been identified, will be evaluated for mental health concerns because of threats he made to himself.

