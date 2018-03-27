Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Chester

Students in Chesterfield County Public Schools will add 10 minutes to the school day after spring break through the end of the school year to make up for time missed due to snow.More >>
Students in Chesterfield County Public Schools will add 10 minutes to the school day after spring break through the end of the school year to make up for time missed due to snow.More >>
A daycare operator in Chesterfield is facing involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect charges connected to a 3-month-old's death in August.More >>
A daycare operator in Chesterfield is facing involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect charges connected to a 3-month-old's death in August.More >>
Virginia State Police say two people killed in a crash in Isle of Wight are from Chesterfield.More >>
Virginia State Police say two people killed in a crash in Isle of Wight are from Chesterfield.More >>
Police responded to the 3200 block of Ludgate Road on Tuesday morning for a domestic situation involving a weapon.More >>
Police responded to the 3200 block of Ludgate Road on Tuesday morning for a domestic situation involving a weapon.More >>
No injuries have been reported, but some headstones at Sunset Memorial Park were damaged.More >>
No injuries have been reported, but some headstones at Sunset Memorial Park were damaged.More >>