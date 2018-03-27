Ex-NATO chief seeks task force to clean up Latvian banking - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-NATO chief seeks task force to clean up Latvian banking

By CARLO PIOVANO
Associated Press

RIGA, Latvia (AP) - The former head of NATO has asked the prime minister of Latvia to create an international task force to guide the country in cleaning up its banking sector, which has been rocked by accusations of money laundering and bribery.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who's also been prime minister of Denmark and is currently deputy chairman of Latvian bank Norvik, wrote a letter calling for the creation of a group of experts from major institutions like the European Central Bank and U.S. Treasury.

He made the proposal last week in a letter, seen Tuesday by The Associated Press, to Latvia's Maris Kucinskis.

Latvia's central bank chief is being investigated amid allegations of bribery and money laundering.

And one of Latvia's biggest banks has collapsed after the U.S. said it "institutionalized money laundering."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

