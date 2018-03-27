Fire closes Hull Street in both directions - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire closes Hull Street in both directions

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Hull Street Road in south Richmond is closed in both directions due to a fire near the intersection with 37th Street.

