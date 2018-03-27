Naked Donald Trump statue going up for auction - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Naked Donald Trump statue going up for auction

(Julien's Auctions via AP). This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a naked statue of Donald Trump that is going up for auction that will take place May 2, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. (Julien's Auctions via AP). This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a naked statue of Donald Trump that is going up for auction that will take place May 2, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A statue of a naked Donald Trump is going on the auction block.

Julien's Auction says the sculpture is the last statue remaining that was not vandalized or destroyed when it was displayed along with others in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Cleveland in the weeks before the Republican was elected president.

The auction house estimates the statue, which was created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, will sell for $20,000 to $30,000.

The auction will take place on May 2 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

