Cemetery damaged due to crash involving school bus

A school bus has crashed into a cemetery in Chesterfield County.

The bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on West Hundred Road.

No injuries have been reported, but some headstones at Sunset Memorial Park were damaged.

There were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

One eastbound lane is closed due to the crash.

A charge has been filed in the crash for improper passing.

