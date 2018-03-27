Prince William police looking for missing people

Police in Prince William County are looking for two missing people.

Valmiki Ded Chandler, 12, and Anthony Raymond Gloss, 24, are both missing and considered endangered.

Chandler was last seen at his home in the Woodbridge area Monday at 4 p.m. He is believed to have voluntary left the home and is considered endangered due to his age.

He is a Hispanic male 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and a black backpack with pink and blue dots.

Gloss was last seen Tuesday morning about 2 a.m. in Manassas. He left the area voluntarily and is believed to be in need of assistance. He is 5’11” and about 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Gloss was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at (703) 792-6500 or your local police department.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12