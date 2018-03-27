World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - The World Video Game Hall of Fame has named 12 finalists for the class of 2018, including "Ms. Pac-Man" and "John Madden Football."

Also announced Tuesday are: "Asteroids," ''Call of Duty," ''Dance Dance Revolution," ''Final Fantasy VII," ''Half-Life," ''King's Quest," ''Metroid," ''Minecraft," ''Spacewar!," and "Tomb Raider."

New this year, the hall is inviting gamers to weigh in on which ones to induct. Online balloting closes April 4.

A panel of experts will vote as well.

The winners will be inducted May 3 at a ceremony at the hall of fame, which is inside The Strong museum in Rochester.

Electronic games of all types - arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile - are eligible. Honorees are recognized for their popularity over time and influence on other games and pop culture.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

