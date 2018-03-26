PepsiCo to open distribution plant in Chesterfield

Big economic news out of Chesterfield - Pepsi is building a brand-new facility in the county.

PepsiCo confirms it just closed on some 170 acres of land east of I-95 on Willis Road. It will be a warehouse and distribution center with state-of-the-art technology to "better position us to meet the needs of our customers and consumers."

The 220,000 square-foot bottling plant means the potential for new jobs in the area, although the company isn't saying just yet how many jobs the new project will bring.

Company reps are not saying a whole lot about this just yet. This will be Pepsi's fourth facility in the Commonwealth, with three in Central Virginia.

Construction will get underway soon and is expected to be finished later this year. Pepsi already has operations in Henrico and Petersburg.

