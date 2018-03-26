RVA Council doesn't want to renew Redskins deal as-is

The City of Richmond says the Redskins need to sweeten the training camp deal, or they can hit the road. Monday night, City Council voted unanimously against renewing the current Redskins deal, but it isn’t up to them.

City Council is on the outside looking in. The Economic Development Authority (EDA) is holding all of the cards - it can negotiate a deal with the Redskins, without council's blessing. It also owns the building. So the EDA is paying the team, but the city isn't getting what it needs to pay off a loan to a building it doesn't even own.

“The reality is that the EDA is a separate authority. It's a separate legal entity. It's a quasi-government agency, and it's done deliberately to keep some aspects of government out of certain projects," Councilman Parker Agelasto said.

NBC12 reached out to the EDA Monday asking for a response to council unanimously opposing renewing this deal - we haven't heard back.

"After the last six years that this project is not bearing fruit, then we have to make decisions. Frankly, my preference would be let's sell the building," Agelasto told NBC12.

NBC12 News also asked the EDA if it would give the city the building - no answer there either.

Agelasto says if the city can sell the building, it could use the money to pay off the rest of the loan and wash its hands of it. But is there a buyer? Agelasto says he's approached VCU about it.

"VCU would make sense. It's close to their campus, they're in need of athletic facilities, they've got Title IX requirements, why not?" he said.

The current deal with the Redskins expires at the end of 2020. The City is conducting an audit of the Redskins deal with the city and that report should be ready in May.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12