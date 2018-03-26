In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

LOS ANGELES (AP) - In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.

The Orange County Register reports Monday that the chain filed a lawsuit last week requesting the order against Cody Roeder, who posts YouTube videos under the name Trollmunchies. An email seeking comment from Roeder was not immediately returned.

Executive Vice President Arnie Wensinger says In-N-Out has seen an increase in visitors who are intentionally disruptive and try to promote themselves on social media.

The suit claims Roeder caused significant and irreparable harm to the chain with the incidents. It seeks damages of more than $25,000.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

