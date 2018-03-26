Thief steals $60K in tools from VA business, arrested in NY

Investigators in Stafford County say a man wanted for stealing $60,000 in tools from a business has been arrested in New York.

The suspect, 53-year-old Harry Herman Lamb, confessed to stealing the tools and a vehicle from the Fredericksburg Public Auto Auction on Warrenton Road on March 2. He then sold the tools at truck stops along the way to New York.

Lamb was arrested after fleeing from police and crashing the stolen vehicle in New York.

Lamb faces charges of grand larceny and petit larceny in Stafford, but he also faces several other charges in New York, including possession of stolen property and eluding. He is being held at Madison County Jail in Wampsville, NY.

