Tim Tebow may be coming to Richmond in August

Tim Tebow's second year in professional baseball is starting out with a promotion. He is moving up in the New York Mets farm system, meaning Squirrels fans will likely see him in Richmond this summer.

When Tebow made the switch from football to baseball, many chalked it up as a publicity stunt, but he may have found something here, as he will start out 2018 at the double "A" level with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a team in the same league as the Flying Squirrels.

Tebow finished last year with the Mets' high single "A" team and is getting another bump now after spring training. Binghamton is in a different division of the Eastern League than the Squirrels, which means the Ponies only visit the River City for one series. That will be Aug. 7 through 9.

A lot could happen between March and August, but if he remains in Binghamton, he will come to the Diamond in August.

The Mets believe Tebow can provide more than just ticket sales.

In February, General Manager Sandy Alderson said he believes the QB-turned-outfielder will play in the major leagues at some point.

