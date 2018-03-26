Chesterfield men killed in VA crash

Two people killed in a crash in Isle of Wight are from Chesterfield, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Route 460 near Yellowhammer Road. The people killed in the crash, 60-year-old John Edgar Mallory and 65-year-old Earl Garnett Mallory, were in a 2006 PT Cruiser. The two men were related.

Officials said a fertilizer truck was heading west on Route 460 when it swerved off the road. The truck then overcorrected, crossed over the center line, and struck the Mallorys' car head-on.

The driver of the truck, Walter Crocker Jr., suffered serious injuries in the crash, but WAVY reports he was talking with officials at the scene. He was flown to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for treatment.

Crocker Jr. is charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control.

